Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 94,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 164,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

