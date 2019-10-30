Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNY opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

