Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.75 ($2.66) and last traded at A$3.67 ($2.60), 3,433,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,370,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.64 ($2.58).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.44.

In other Saracen Mineral news, insider Raleigh Finlayson purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.63 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$856,550.00 ($607,482.27).

About Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

