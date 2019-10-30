Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,266.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,229.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,176.74. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

