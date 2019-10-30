Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 77,431 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 194,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 200,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,139. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

