Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock worth $504,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,372. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

