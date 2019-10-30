Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,506. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.