Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,118 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE GE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 183,054,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,817,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

