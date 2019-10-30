Scanetchain (SWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,919.00

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded up 520.2% against the US dollar. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $147,706.00 and $1,919.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.67 or 0.05659667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001037 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015299 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

SWC is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io.

Scanetchain Token Trading

Scanetchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scanetchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

