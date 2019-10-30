Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 779,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586,289 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 8,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,469. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

