Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.52

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

