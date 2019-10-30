Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Valvoline by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 316,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,046. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.