Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58.97 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 3.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $58,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hexcel by 19.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 34.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 392,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 101,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

