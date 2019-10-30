Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $19,068,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 4,321,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

