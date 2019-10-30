Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,938. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,939 shares of company stock worth $6,865,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.