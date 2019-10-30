Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $672,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.