SciPlay Corp’s (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 30th

SciPlay’s (NASDAQ:SCPL) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 30th. SciPlay had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $352,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $11,518,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $6,100,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

