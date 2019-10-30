Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $503.07 million, a PE ratio of -240.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

