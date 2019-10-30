SDI (ASX:SDI) Shares Down 1.7%

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.89 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 29,409 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.64).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.85. The company has a market cap of $104.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.11.

SDI Company Profile (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

