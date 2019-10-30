Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Lithia Motors Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the company will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

LAD opened at $159.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,264,321. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

