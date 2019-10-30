SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 3,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.