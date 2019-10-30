Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,706,000 after buying an additional 941,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,033,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,960,000 after purchasing an additional 318,356 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 139,202 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 31,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

