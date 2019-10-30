Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919,406 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 73.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 745,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 686,831 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,616 shares of company stock worth $5,821,198 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,798. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

