SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Short Interest Update

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SemGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SemGroup by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,977,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemGroup stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. SemGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. SemGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

