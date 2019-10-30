Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 2nd

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

