ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.10.

NOW stock opened at $241.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.69. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.