ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.10.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.95. 1,909,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,992. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.75, a PEG ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.07 and a 200 day moving average of $266.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

