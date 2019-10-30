Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 106,536 CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $482,000.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,215. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.