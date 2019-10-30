Sfmg LLC Buys 95 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $235.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,121. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

