Sfmg LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. 12,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

