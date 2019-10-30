Sfmg LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.88. The stock had a trading volume of 244,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $305.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

