SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading Up 6.8%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 197,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 220,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

