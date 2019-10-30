Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.76. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 348,341 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

