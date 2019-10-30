Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco grew its holdings in Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $31,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. 114,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

