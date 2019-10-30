Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,819,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,371,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,540,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 890.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of TCP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 8,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.