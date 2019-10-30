Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,471. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

