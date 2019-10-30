Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 9,564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period.

Shares of SCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 89,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

