Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.17. 28,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,107. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -0.03.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

