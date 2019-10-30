Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,819 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in THL Credit were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

