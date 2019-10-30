Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total transaction of $92,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

