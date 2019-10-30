Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,490 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,490 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger purchased 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 1,844,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.