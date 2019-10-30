Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 640,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $67.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.