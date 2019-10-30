Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 504,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 756.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 294,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 280,325 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

