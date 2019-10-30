Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

