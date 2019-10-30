Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $25.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 12.0% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 174.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $362.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.91 and its 200 day moving average is $349.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

