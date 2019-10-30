Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,908. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

