Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $226.99. 34,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,698. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.22. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

