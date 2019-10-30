Short Interest in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 14.1%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,151. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.