Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expands By 22.7%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AKR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 612,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Compass Point began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

