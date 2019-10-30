Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Declines By 11.9%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 870,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,636. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

